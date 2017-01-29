

The Canadian Press





QUEBEC -- The president of a Quebec City mosque says he has been told that five people have been killed in the building.

Mohamed Yangui says he heard the news from witnesses.

Police tweeted there were deaths and injuries but didn't say how many victims there were.

They said two suspects were in custody.

A live video feed on a Facebook page of a mosque showed images of multiple police vehicles and yellow police tape.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale tweeted Sunday he was deeply saddened by the loss of life.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard reacted on Twitter by calling it "barbaric violence."

"All our solidarity is with those who are close to the victims, the injured and their families," he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also weighed in on the tragedy.

"Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City," he tweeted. "My thoughts are with victims & their families."

The mosque in question had a pig's head left outside the building last June.

The head was wrapped in paper and accompanied by a note that read "Bonne (sic) appetit."

Prominent Quebec politicians denounced the incident, which came in the middle of Ramadan, when Muslims fast from dawn to sunset.

