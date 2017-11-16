Quebec celebrity chef in hot water over report he lied about his background
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 11:38AM EST
MONTREAL - A Quebec celebrity chef is attempting to defend his credibility after a report he lied about his background.
Giovanni Apollo released a sworn affidavit following a Montreal La Presse investigation published today that raised questions about his past, including his identity, his qualifications and even his place of birth.
The news organization says Apollo was not born in Italy as claimed in a number of sources and that his birth name is actually Jean-Claude.
It also refuted several published reports that Apollo trained under renowned chef Paul Bocuse.
Apollo, 47, who is based in Richelieu, Que., published a lengthy affidavit on his website and on his various social media platforms to explain the discrepancies.
He is well-known in Quebec, appearing on TV and radio for more than a decade as well as writing cookbooks and a novel.
Chers ami(e)s; Suite à l’article de La Presse à mon sujet paru ce matin, je tiens à rétablir les faits et à partager...Posted by Giovanni Apollo on Thursday, November 16, 2017
