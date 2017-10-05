

CTVNews.ca Staff





A barber in Western Quebec is being praised for going the extra mile to give one of his young customers a new hairdo.

About 10 days ago, Franz Jakob gave a haircut to seven-year-old Wyatt Lafreniere, who has autism. Wyatt doesn’t like sitting still and proceeded to lie down on the floor, so Jacob followed along.

A photo of Jakob cutting Wyatt’s hair while lying down has been viewed nearly one million times.

“I’m just following what the clients want,” Jakob told CTV News. “It’s normal for me to go the extra mile for my client.”

“He just decided to go on the floor, so I followed him,” he added.

Since the photo went viral, Jakob has been called an “everyday hero” for the work he puts in for his clients with special needs.

“When I read that this morning, I cried,” he said. “I don’t see myself like that, but I’m just doing my best all the time here for my community.”

Jakob, who owns Authentischen Barbier in Rouyn-Noranda, roughly 630 kilometres northwest of Montreal, says he has a few clients with special needs and sometimes it can take up to 90 minutes to get the job done.

“I think I’m easy-going with them,” Jacob said. “When those kids come here, they always stay quiet and they don’t scream and there’s no tears.”

Jakob said he thinks part of the reason some of his clients with special needs enjoy coming to the barber shop stems from the atmosphere inside. Jakob will often play music during a haircut and there are plenty of unique posters to look at.

The candy he has lying around doesn’t hurt either.