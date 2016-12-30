

Starting January 1, it will be illegal for veterinarians in Quebec to perform aesthetic surgeries on animals. Such procedures -- known as ‘docking’ when animals’ tails are clipped and ‘cropping’ when ears are trimmed -- are painful for pets, the Quebec Order of Veterinarians says.

“We know that this is a cosmetic surgery only, and unless there is something like a damaged tail that requires amputation or an ear that was injured, we will not be doing these amputations,” Dr. Enid Stiles, a veterinarian with the Sherwood Park Animal Hospital, told CTV Montreal. “They are painful procedures.”

Many of the province’s breeders, however, claim they are abiding by breed standards. Francoise Allard, for example, disagrees with the new regulations.

“It’s done at one day,” Allard of Fabert Dobermans told CTV Montreal. “The puppy barely knows.”

To meet Canadian Kennel Club breed standards, dogs like Doberman Pinschers, which Allard breeds, must have their tails docked and ears cropped as puppies. Allard, who has been breeding dogs for more than three decades, claims the procedures aren’t strictly cosmetic.

“It’s not only Dobermans,” Allard said. “It’s the herding breeds that go with the cows, with the sheep and everything. They can get hurt. So that’s why they dock the tails.”

Until now, the decision to dock or crop dogs has been left up to veterinarians, many of whom choose not to perform the procedures, saying that they’re painful for animals.

“I think it's fantastic that they’ve done this,” Stiles said of the new regulations. “It’s really been a way for us as veterinarians to encourage social change -- and I think we know what is ethical.”

But with such procedures still being legal in the United States and provinces like Ontario, breeders like Allard will likely continue docking and cropping their animals outside of the province.

“It’s going to be a vet in the States -- they do it,” Allard said. “You have to. And even some people who are not vets do it.”

With files from CTV Montreal