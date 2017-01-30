The six victims killed in Sunday’s attack on a Quebec City mosque were a professor, a halal butcher shop owner, two cousins from west Africa, a civil servant and a pharmacy assistant. All of them leave behind children.

Khaled Belkacemi, 60, was a professor in the department of soil sciences and food engineering at Laval University. He studied engineering at the Polytechnic School of Algiers in Algeria and completed his M.Sc. and Ph.D. at the University of Sherbrooke.

Amir Belkacemi, Khaled’s son, wrote on Facebook Monday that his father was a good and resilient man who left Algeria to give his family a chance to live far away from horror.

“Together, we shall overcome hatred and ignorance,” he added. “My dad will not have died in vain.”

In a statement, Laval University Rector Denis Briere offered condolences to Belkacemi’s family, including his wife, who is also a professor at the local university.

"I am extremely saddened by this horrible news,” Briere said. “My thoughts are turned to the spouse and family of Professor Belkacemi.”

Department’s dean, Jean-Claude Dufour, remembered Belkacemi for his professionalism and passion, adding, “his remarkable work will survive his sudden departure, which sadden us all deeply.”





Azzedine Soufiane, 57, owned the butcher shop Epicerie-Boucherie Assalam, which is not far from the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec where Sunday night’s attack occurred. He was a father of three.

Salah Abdullah said he used to eat North African food from Soufiane’s shop and remembers him as “a very kind man.”

“Last visit when I was there, he was playing with his daughter, his daughter was laughing,” Abdullah said. “When I heard that he has passed away, (that moment) really came to my mind.”

Ali Ouldache, who moved to Canada from France 10 years ago, said Soufiane was the first person he spoke to when he arrived, and that his store was a “refuge.”

Ouldache said Soufiane loved Quebec, his home of 30 years, and that "he was a father to everyone, a brother to everyone -- very tolerant, very respectful."



Another victim, Aboubaker Thabti, emigrated to Canada from Tunis, Tunisia in October 2011, according to a friend who visited the mosque Monday. He had worked in a pharmacy.

The friend, who arrived months later, says Thabti gave him a place to stay for a few days when he first arrived in Quebec and lent him his car for job interviews.

The friend said Thabti was dedicated to helping other new Canadians, including Syrian refugees.

“He took care of his family all the time, 100 per cent, so he (had) no time for himself,” the friend added.

Thabti left behind a three-year-old daughter and a son, who said his father was a “very, very good guy” who “helped everybody.”



Abdelkrim Hassane, 41, was also killed.



Friend Ali Hamadi said that Hassane worked in information technology for the Quebec government and that he was a father with three daughters and a wife.





Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42, and Ibrahima Barry, 39, were also killed, according to the Quebec Coroner’s Office.



Moussa Sangare, a friend of both men, said they were cousins from same village in Guinea, where they had supported family with financial remittances.

Ibrahima Barry worked in information technology for the Quebec government, according to Sangare. Mamadou Tanou Barry leaves behind two Canadian boys, Sangare said.

"They were people who were well integrated in Quebec,” Sangare added. “They had good work, they took care of their kids and their family."

Guinea issued a statement offering “its deepest sympathy and condolences to the Canadian government, the families of the disappeared, and the entire nation," said a statement on the government's website.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Parliament Monday that the shooting that left six dead and several wounded was "a despicable act of terror."

Police have charged Alexandre Bissonette with six counts of first degree murder and five counts of attempted murder in the attack. He was a Laval University student.

