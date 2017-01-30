The six male victims of Sunday’s attack on a Quebec City mosque included a professor, a grocery store owner, two Guinean nationals and a Tunisian father.

Khaled Belkacemi, 60, was a professor in the department of soil sciences and food engineering at Laval University. He earned a B.Sc. in engineering from the Polytechnic School of Algiers in Algeria and completed his M.Sc. and Ph.D. at the University of Sherbrooke.

In a statement, Laval University Rector Denis Briere offered condolences Monday to Belkacemi’s family, including his wife, who is also a professor at the local university.

"I am extremely saddened by this horrible news,” Briere said. “My thoughts are turned to the spouse and family of Professor Belkacemi.”

Department’s dean, Jean-Claude Dufour, remembered Belkacemi for his professionalism and passion, adding, “his remarkable work will survive his sudden departure, which sadden us all deeply.”





Khaled Belkacemi

Azzedine Soufiane, 57, owned Epicerie-Boucherie Assalam, which is not far from the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec where Sunday night’s attack occurred. He was a father of three.

Aboubaker Thabti

Abdelkrim Hassane, 41, Aboubaker Thabti, 44, Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42, and Ibrahima Barry, 39, were also killed, according to the Quebec Coroner’s Office.





Abdelkrim Hassane

The west African nation of Guinea reported that two of the victims were Guinean. "In this painful circumstance, the government of Guinea expresses its deepest sympathy and condolences to the Canadian government, the families of the disappeared, and the entire nation," said a statement on the government's website.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Parliament Monday that the shooting that left six dead and several wounded was "a despicable act of terror."

Police have charged Alexandre Bissonette with six counts of first degree murder and five counts of attempted murder in the attack. He was a Laval University student.