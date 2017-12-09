Public memorial to be held Saturday for Good Samaritan killed in Hamilton
Yosif Al-Hasnawi is pictured in this undated photo.
Published Saturday, December 9, 2017 12:49PM EST
HAMILTON - Community members will gather at Hamilton City Hall tonight to grieve the death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi, a 19-year-old Good Samaritan who police say was killed after trying to intervene in an altercation.
The memorial is being held by the Al-Mostafa Islamic Centre and will take place in the city hall's council chambers.
Hamilton police have said Al-Hasnawi tried to intervene when he saw two men accosting an older man last Saturday.
They say the men then allegedly turned their attention to Al-Hasnawi and one shot him.
He was pronounced dead in hospital about an hour later.
Three people have since been charged in relation to the death of the first-year medical science student -- one faces a second-degree murder charge and two others were charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
