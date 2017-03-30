Psychic hit with witchcraft charge after man pays $101K to remove evil spirit: police
Murali Muthyalu, 37, has been charged with witchcraft, extortion and fraud. (Toronto Police photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 30, 2017 11:35AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 30, 2017 1:55PM EDT
TORONTO -- Police in Toronto say a psychic has been charged with pretending to practise witchcraft after a customer allegedly paid more than $100,000 to have an "evil spirit" removed.
Investigators say the 37-year-old accused advertised his services as an astrologer and psychic in February and March.
They allege a 44-year-old man who consulted the accused for psychic services earlier this month was told a sick family member had been the victim of an evil spirit.
Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu says the man made payments totalling $101,000 to remove the evil spirit.
Police say Murali Muthyalu, a visitor from India, is charged with pretending to practise witchcraft, fraud over $5,000, and extortion.
Investigators allege the accused used an alias of Master Raghav and are asking anyone who has had dealings with him to contact police.
