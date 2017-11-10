

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Pinery Provincial Park along the eastern shore of Lake Huron has been closed to the public "until further notice."

The park issued a statement on Twitter on Thursday, saying the decision was made after "a few individuals" informed the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry of their intention to occupy the park.

Park officials tweeted that the individuals claim the park is "rightfully theirs" and that the Ontario Provincial Police have been notified.

The statement said Ontario Parks officials would "continue talks with the individuals in an effort to resolve the matter."

The individuals claim Pinery Provincial Park is rightfully theirs.

We have notified the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) of the situation and, together with them, are continuing to dialogue with the individuals to better understand their interests. — PineryPP (@PineryProvPark) November 9, 2017

Until then, the park is closed to the public for camping and day use.

"Public safety remains our first priority and will guide our operation of the park," the statement added.

These situations are complex. We are working with the OPP to dialogue with the occupants as we attempt to better understand their assertions and interests.



We want to conduct ourselves in a way that best ensures the safety of our campers and staff and safeguards the park. — PineryPP (@PineryProvPark) November 10, 2017

The park near Grand Bend, Ont., boasts about 10 kilometres of sand beach along Lake Huron and 21 square kilometres of rare forests and rolling dunes.