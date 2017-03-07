A protest is planned for the streets of Halifax on Tuesday afternoon, to call for an inquiry of a judge whose controversial acquittal of a taxi driver accused of sexual assault has sparked public outrage.

On Wednesday, Justice Gregory Lenehan found 40-year-old cab driver Bassam Al-Rawi not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman who was found intoxicated, unconscious and partially naked in the back of his taxi in May, 2015.

In his ruling, the judge said that the Crown had failed to show beyond a reasonable doubt that the woman did not consent to sexual activity. Lenehan’s verdict and his blunt comment during the ruling that “clearly, a drunk can consent” sparked public outrage as it stoked discussion of sexual assault, inebriation and the definition of consent.

Chrissy Merrigan, an organizer of the protest scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Halifax, took particular issue with Justice Lenehan’s choice of words.

“I understand there’s a legal system but his ruling and his wording just perpetuated rape culture,” Merrigan said during an interview with CTV News Channel on Tuesday. “By saying she was a drunk, using that terminology, it’s antiquated. It’s not okay. It’s not where we’re going toward as a society.”

Merrigan says the protesters Tuesday, will march from Halifax City Hall to the provincial courthouse on Spring Garden Road where Lenehan will be on the job.

“He’ll be sitting this afternoon and we’ll be directly across the road making noise,” she said, explaining that organizers hope thousands will turn out to make their voices heard.

According to the group’s Facebook page, more than 1,000 participants said they’re going to the event and 2,000 more said they were “interested” in attending.

“Everyone is upset,” Merrigan said. “We’re tired of going to Facebook. We’re tired of talking about it at work in the morning over coffee. What difference does that make? We needed to do something tangible.”

Merrigan clarified that her group is not calling for the judge to be fired, as another protest planned for Wednesday is demanding, but that they’re asking for an inquiry to be opened into the matter. The protesters say that Lenehan has a history of handing out light sentences to sexual offenders and failing to protect the victims of these types of crimes.

In response to the backlash, the Nova Scotia Criminal Lawyers Association came to Lenehan’s defence in a statement issued on Monday.

“If a reasonable doubt exists, a judge must acquit the accused even when it would be publicly unpopular,” the release said. “He is fair. He is the type of person that any reasonable, informed member of the public should want as a judge."

Merrigan said she understands why the legal community has to support Lenehan and the legal process, but that it doesn’t mean she can’t voice her opposition.

“I’m not a lawyer. I don’t have a legal background. All I can do is make noise and say it’s not okay,” she said.

The protest organizer isn’t the only one voicing her concerns either, an online petition has also been created on the website Change.org demanding that provincial and city officials launch an inquiry into Lenehan. The petition has attracted more than 35,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

The Nova Scotia Crown is appealing Justice Lenehan’s ruling on the grounds that he made an error in law when he said the prosecution provided no evidence of the woman’s lack of consent and that the judge engaged in speculation on the issue of consent.

For Merrigan, she’s just hoping the protests this week raise awareness about consent and sexual assault in her community.

“It could be any one of us in the back of that cab,” she said. “Halifax has a kind of party culture and we’ve all had our nights out. We all take cabs home.”

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV Atlantic