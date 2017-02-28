

Josh Elliott, CTVNews.ca





Vancouver police are preparing for a day of protests outside the new Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, as the U.S. president's sons come to town to open the family-branded hotel.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are slated to arrive on Tuesday, for the grand opening of the 69-storey Trump tower, a $360-million development project by Holborn Group that has become a lightning rod for controversy in the city.

The sons of U.S. President Donald Trump now run the privately-owned Trump Organization, which licenses its name as a luxury brand around the world.

Police are expecting "a number of marches" outside the downtown hotel throughout the day, Const. Jason Doucette told The Associated Press.

Several protest groups on social media are planning to rally outside the tower from 10 a.m. onward, with music and marches expected to run throughout the day.

The Trump Organization sparked a flurry of anger on social media ahead of the grand opening on Tuesday, with an apparently false claim that many quickly dismissed as "fake news" or "alternative facts."

"The 69-storey tower will be the first property to open in the city in over six years," The Trump Organization tweeted Monday.

The tweet is demonstrably false, as Vancouver is in the middle of a real estate boom that has seen several new residential towers open in the last six years.

Tomorrow marks the official grand opening of @TrumpVancouver The 69-story tower will be the first property to open in the city in over 6 yrs pic.twitter.com/Vc8N5NFOgd — Trump Organization (@Trump) February 27, 2017

"Now THAT's #fakenews," one user tweeted in response. "Have you heard of Vancouver?"

Former Vancouver chief planner Brent Toderian called the claim "so far from being true, it's laughable."

If the tweet is referring only to new hotel towers, the last two new hotels were the Shangri-La, in 2009, and the Fairmont Pacific Rim, which opened in 2010. However, the Trump Organization's PR firm has not responded to CTV Vancouver requests for clarification of the claim.

City officials have repeatedly come out against the tower, with Mayor Gregor Robertson suggesting the developer change its name, and Councillor Kerry Jang condemning it as a "beacon of racism."

But the developer behind the tower says it's "locked into" its agreement to use the Trump name.

"The people who ran the city were not happy with me," Joo Kim Tiah, who runs the Holborn Group, told The Associated Press. "I was scared, but I think they understand."

Joo Kim says he was "extremely stressed" when Trump launched his presidential campaign, because the hotel deal had already been signed. "I was terrified," he said.

Last April, a man protesting Trump's stance on immigration climbed the tower and hoisted a Mexican flag at the top.

Protests were also held outside the tower when Trump was elected, and on the day after his inauguration.

The Vancouver tower will be the second Trump-branded project to open since January, when Donald Trump assumed the presidency and handed his business over to his sons. The organization opened a golf course in Dubai on Feb. 18.

With files from CTV Vancouver and The Associated Press