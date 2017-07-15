Protesters cheer as Halifax's controversial Cornwallis statue covered with tarp
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, July 15, 2017 1:48PM EDT
Protesters cheered as a controversial statue of Halifax’s founder was covered with a tarp on Saturday.
A city-owned truck helped drape the tarp over the statue of Edward Cornwallis, who founded the city in 1749.
The Mi’kmaq people have long called for removal of the statue in Halifax’s Cornwallis Park due to actions some refer to as a form of genocide. After founding the city, Cornwallis issued a bounty on Mi’kmaq scalps.
A call to action was read out at the protest that includes the removal of the Cornwallis statue, the hosting of a peace assembly to facilitate reconciliation and the creation of an Indigenous-Halifax expert panel.
Organizers said they want the changes to be made by October and if not, they will come back to the park to protest.
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage was present at the protest and received the call to action. He said he will bring the demands to city council on Tuesday.
Savage also said the tarp would remain on the statue for the day before being taken down.
With files from the Canadian Press
Drape going on, crowd cheering. pic.twitter.com/d2elaZqsmz— Emily Baron Cadloff (@EmilyBat) July 15, 2017
This is the call to action being read to cheers now. pic.twitter.com/JwGIryjOXe— Emily Baron Cadloff (@EmilyBat) July 15, 2017
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- PM says CSIS will 'get to the bottom of this issue' amid shocking harassment claims
- Communities in B.C. brace for wildfire evacuation orders as weather turns
- Runway lighting should have made Air Canada pilots aware of potential disaster
- With tambourines and honking bases, baseball unites visually impaired kids
- Protesters cheer as Halifax's controversial Cornwallis statue covered with tarp