

CTVNews.ca Staff





Protesters cheered as a controversial statue of Halifax’s founder was covered with a tarp on Saturday.

A city-owned truck helped drape the tarp over the statue of Edward Cornwallis, who founded the city in 1749.

The Mi’kmaq people have long called for removal of the statue in Halifax’s Cornwallis Park due to actions some refer to as a form of genocide. After founding the city, Cornwallis issued a bounty on Mi’kmaq scalps.

A call to action was read out at the protest that includes the removal of the Cornwallis statue, the hosting of a peace assembly to facilitate reconciliation and the creation of an Indigenous-Halifax expert panel.

Organizers said they want the changes to be made by October and if not, they will come back to the park to protest.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage was present at the protest and received the call to action. He said he will bring the demands to city council on Tuesday.

Savage also said the tarp would remain on the statue for the day before being taken down.

With files from the Canadian Press

Drape going on, crowd cheering. pic.twitter.com/d2elaZqsmz — Emily Baron Cadloff (@EmilyBat) July 15, 2017