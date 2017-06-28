Indigenous rights activists managed to erect a large teepee on Parliament Hill in the early hours of Thursday, to begin a four-day Canada Day protest meant to raise awareness about the federal government’s treatment of indigenous peoples.

A group of roughly 80 demonstrators carrying wooden poles on their shoulders attempted to enter the gates of Parliament Hill Wednesday evening, but RCMP, Ottawa Police and Parliament Hill security moved in to block them.

Both sides refused to budge for several hours. Videos posted on social media showed RCMP officers dragging away at least one person as others chanted "Shame" and "Let our people go!"

Eventually, 10 people were taken into custody and released shortly afterward. Candace Day Neveau, from a group called the Bawating Water Protectors, said those arrested were ordered to stay away from Parliament Hill for six months.

The teepee was eventually erected early Thursday morning, as police set up a barricade to stop demonstrators from moving further onto the grounds.

Activists told reporters they wanted to protest the Canada 150 celebrations and planned to keep a sacred fire for four days on the Hill where they would pray.

"This discrimination, this stereotyping and dehumanization of our people needs to stop," Jocelyn Wabano-Iahtail, one of the protest organizers, told reporters.

Neveau, one of the lead organizers said: "We understand that as a country, people have pride that they're living here. We're taking a stance to simply educate and raise awareness about celebrating Canada Day and how it's deeply impacting indigenous people."

Jessica Bolduc, another member of the Bawating Water Protectors group, said the protest is about recognizing there is much work to do before anyone can say Canada had achieved reconciliation..

Confrontation between police and protesters on Parliament Hill pic.twitter.com/X4PsZfW4Ok — Mercedes Stephenson (@CTVMercedes) 29 June 2017

"I think Canada has one sort of view and way in which they engage with the world around them, and then there is the indigenous experience," Bolduc told The Canadian Press

"We talk about this smart and caring nation, but don't acknowledge that those privileges aren't afforded to indigenous peoples in the same way that they are to folks who have settled here -- whether that was 200 years ago or to people who we are welcoming here today in a ceremony of becoming Canadian," she said.

More than 500,000 are expected to flock to Parliament Hill on Saturday for Canada Day celebrations and concerts, where heavily armed police and surveillance cameras are expected to keep watch.

It’s not clear how the teepee will affect those plans.

With files from CTV’s Mercedes Stephenson and The Canadian Press