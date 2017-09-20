

CTVNews.ca Staff





When Prince Harry lands in Toronto to kick off the Invictus Games, fans will be keeping their eyes peeled for a glimpse of the popular royal.

CTV’s Your Morning rounds up some Toronto hot spots where he might make an appearance.

Accommodations:

The Royal Family is known to stay at the Fairmont Royal York hotel on Front Street. It’s the official hotel for royal visits and Prince Harry stayed there a year ago, when he was in town to announce that the Invictus Games would be held in Toronto.

Of course, the prince might drop by his girlfriend Meghan Markle’s Annex neighbourhood home, as he has visited during previous trips to Toronto.

Exercise:

Fans of the prince may want to frequent Toronto’s dog parks over the weekend because he’s known to take strolls with Markle and her two beloved pooches Bogart and Guy when he’s in town.

Charity work:

On top of his work with wounded military personnel and veterans, Prince Harry is also an advocate for mental health initiatives. Kensington Palace has announced that the royal plans to visit Toronto’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health during his visit.

Dining:

If he’s staying with his girlfriend in the Annex, Prince Harry may have time to enjoy a coffee or a cocktail at Café Cancan. If he’s looking for a slice of home, the royal might want to enjoy a traditional English breakfast or a pint at The Anne Boleyn pub downtown. For some fancier fare, the prince may be spotted at the Toronto hotspot Montecito.