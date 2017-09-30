

CTVNews.ca Staff





As the Invictus Games comes to a close, Prince Harry says the third installment of the competition has been a big-time success.

In an exclusive interview with TSN/CTV Invictus Games host Brian Williams, Prince Harry said the Games have been “spectacular” and showed true Canadian support for the military.

“Canada has made more noise for their veteran community and their serving community than they’ve ever done before,” he said.

The Invictus Games is a week-long competition for injured and ill members of the armed forces. There were more than 550 competitors from 17 countries at the Games.

This is the third edition of the annual competition with previous stops in London, England and Orlando, respectively. The Invictus Games heads to Sydney, Australia in 2018.

“The legacy for me for Invictus is these individuals that have impressed me and impressed anybody who’s been a part of the military family,” Prince Harry said.

During the interview, Mike Trauner, a member of Team Canada and a competitor who won two gold medals during the games, gave his thanks to Prince Harry for founding the event.

“You’ve changed my life, you really have,” he told Prince Harry. “You’ve changed my wife’s life and I hope that you continue to do so.”