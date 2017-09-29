

CTVNews.ca Staff





Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former Vice-President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to the Invictus Games in Toronto, where the pair sat alongside Prince Harry at a wheelchair basketball game and met with participants.

Obama was in town for a sold-out speaking event at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The lunch event came one day after former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gave her own speech in Toronto, to promote her new book.

In a question-and-answer period with former U.S. ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman, Obama touched on the challenges of his presidency, the Paris Accord, how the “new information era” has changed politics and why diplomacy is needed to address the threat of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.

The event, organized by Ottawa-based think tank Canada 2020, drew a crowd of approximately 3,000, including Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Toronto Mayor John Tory. Tickets were sold for $1,000 each.

Attendee Rosemary Mercury said she would’ve spent “five times over” to see Obama.

“He epitomizes compromise. And everything that comes out of his mouth is inspiring to me,” she told CTV Toronto.

A group of teenagers skipped school on Friday, hoping to catch a glimpse of Obama outside the convention centre.

“Knowing that there’s even a slight little chance that I’d be able to see him, it’s all worth it,” one of the girls said.

After the event, Obama visited the Invictus Games at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre in Scarborough. He was seen chatting with Prince Harry and later took photos with participants at the event.

Obama’s speech was closed to the media, but Canada 2020 tweeted excerpts of his comments.

"If leaders promote our worst impulses rather than our best, then societies can turn on themselves." #canada2020 pic.twitter.com/7TaUuVCRvU — Canada 2020 (@Canada2020) September 29, 2017

.@BarackObama: "The Internet is balkanizing us, and geographically we are being sorted along economic lines." #canada2020 pic.twitter.com/BMFj1BUIsf — Canada 2020 (@Canada2020) September 29, 2017

"Right now we have an absence of a common basis of reality and facts." - @BarackObama #canada2020 pic.twitter.com/6Wsn8Th3vy — Canada 2020 (@Canada2020) September 29, 2017

"It's important for us to make sure we are spending some time hearing what working class voters have to say." - @BarackObama #Canada2020 pic.twitter.com/SgQtXw50Q3 — Canada 2020 (@Canada2020) September 29, 2017

With files from CTV Toronto