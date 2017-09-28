Prince Harry a surprise WE Day guest in Toronto
Prince Harry gives the thumbs up to a passing cyclist at a cycling competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Chris Donovan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 12:32PM EDT
Prince Harry is at the Air Canada Centre to participate in the WE Day celebration in Toronto.
Everyone’s favourite red-haired prince took time away from championing the Invictus Games in Toronto to back the WE Charity and its founder, Craig Kielburger.
He previously appeared at Free The Children’s first-ever WE Day event in the U.K. in 2014, where he told the gathered crowd that helping others is “the coolest thing in the world.”
WE Day festivities usually include a strong roster of celebrities.
In addition to Prince Harry, this year’s A-list attendees include Kelly Clarkson, Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Singh, Penny Oleksiak, George Takei, Mia Farrow and former UN secretary general Ban Ki-Moon.
