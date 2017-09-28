

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prince Harry is at the Air Canada Centre to participate in the WE Day celebration in Toronto.

Everyone’s favourite red-haired prince took time away from championing the Invictus Games in Toronto to back the WE Charity and its founder, Craig Kielburger.

He previously appeared at Free The Children’s first-ever WE Day event in the U.K. in 2014, where he told the gathered crowd that helping others is “the coolest thing in the world.”

WE Day festivities usually include a strong roster of celebrities.

In addition to Prince Harry, this year’s A-list attendees include Kelly Clarkson, Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Singh, Penny Oleksiak, George Takei, Mia Farrow and former UN secretary general Ban Ki-Moon.