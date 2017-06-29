

The Canadian Press





IQALUIT, Nunavut -- Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall touched down Thursday in Iqaluit, kicking off a royal visit that's scheduled to culminate on Parliament Hill this weekend as Canada marks its 150th anniversary.

Shortly after an Airbus flying the flag of the Prince of Wales taxied to a stop on a windswept tarmac, the royal couple was greeted with an official welcome of military honours.

A phalanx of dignitaries was on hand to greet the royal couple, including Gov. Gen. David Johnston, Nunavut Commissioner Nellie Kusugak and Premier Peter Taptuna.

After inspecting the guard of Canadian Rangers, Charles made his way to a stage outside the legislative building for the official welcoming ceremony, which also included a stirring performance by indigenous throat singers.

"Your visit means a great deal to us," Johnston said as he thanked the couple for their contributions to Canada.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett also welcomed the royal couple, noting they would meet inspiring indigenous youth during their visit.

"I wish you a wonderful visit with us in Canada," Bennett said.

As part of his 18th visit to Canada, the prince is also meeting with groups focused on the promotion and preservation of the Inuit language including Pirurvik -- a non-government centre that bears a name meaning "place of growth."

Charles will also hear about the Inuit language authority, watch an Inuktitut translation of a children's book inspired by Old Man of Lochnagar --a book he authored -- and receive a brief language lesson.

The duchess, who is in Canada for the fourth time, will attend a separate event dedicated to women's wellness in the North including the Qayuqtuvik Food Centre that offers a free hot meal program to local residents.

Charles, who visited the territory when it was part of the Northwest Territories in 1970, will also stop at the Nunavut Research Institute to learn about environmental projects underway in the North including research on arctic insects and water projects.

Later, the couple will visit a community celebration in the afternoon at Sylvia Grinnell Territorial Park -- an event hosted by the premier featuring local artists and performances -- and join elders for tea and bannock.

On Friday, they travel to Ontario and Canadian Forces Base Trenton, where the Prince of Wales will meet military personnel who specialize in airlift and search and rescue operations.

The pair will also visit a farmer's market in Prince Edward County before flying to Ottawa, where they will spend Canada Day to mark the country's 150th anniversary of Confederation.

The last official royal tour to Canada took place last fall with the The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who toured five communities in B.C. -- Victoria, Vancouver, Haida Gwaii, Bella Bella, and Kelowna --as well as two in Yukon.