

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Abbotsford, B.C., are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing pregnant woman who is without her medication.

Marie Stuart, 38, was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. on Dec. 27, at the Seven Oaks shopping mall in Abbotsford.

Her husband, Leslie Scott Schellenberg, said Stuart is five months pregnant with their first child. He said she requires medication but did not have it with her when she went missing.

“She’s in a bit of a state and I’m worried that she might just wander aimlessly,” he told reporters.

“I love you and I miss you and I want to see you again,” he said, addressing his wife.

Stuart is 5’2’’ tall, and has black hair. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a yellow tuque and a blue jacket.

Abbotsford Police Const. Ian MacDonald said “there is a degree of urgency” in locating Stuart because of her pregnancy. Volunteers have already spent hours searching for her on Wednesday, along with police.