Prairies ticket claims Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
A ticket purchased in the Prairies claimed Friday night's colossal $60 million Lotto Max jackpot.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 23, 2017 9:07AM EDT
There were also 15 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs and three of them were won by ticket holders in Quebec, Ontario and the Prairies.
