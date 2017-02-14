

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





High winds, blowing snow and blizzard warnings continued in many parts of the Atlantic Provinces on Tuesday morning as the powerful storm that left much of the region at a standstill on Monday heads towards Newfoundland and Labrador.

CTV’s Todd Battis in Halifax, N.S. reported Tuesday morning that the city received 55 centimetres of snow the day before. He said the community of Oromocto, N.B., just outside of Fredericton, N.B., which wasn’t expected to receive very much of the white stuff, had an astounding 80 centimetres of snow by Tuesday morning.

Although schools and buses remained closed in Halifax, Battis said the Trans-Canada Highway between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia had reopened. He said the Confederation Bridge between Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick was also expected to reopen later in the day.

Government offices remained shuttered and universities and colleges in the Halifax area were set to reopen around noon, according to Battis.

Blizzard warnings remained in effect on Tuesday morning for northern Nova Scotia, the east and south coasts of Newfoundland and all of Prince Edward Island.

As Maritimers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island dig out from Monday’s massive snowfall, communities in Newfoundland and Labrador are bracing for their share of the wintry weather.

A winter storm warning was in effect for Newfoundland’s Gander region, Avalon Peninsula, the Clarenville area, Terra Nova and Burin Peninsula. Many other regions in Newfoundland were under blowing snow advisories as well as high winds and blizzard warnings.

In Newfoundland, the English School District closed schools in the St. John’s region because of a forecast calling for 60 centimetres of snow.

With files from The Canadian Press