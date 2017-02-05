

CTVNews.ca Staff





As of Sunday morning, only a few hundred customers remained without power in New Brunswick, 12 days after a huge ice storm left more than 150,000 in the dark.

Storm crews are still working on reconnecting fewer than 400 customers who remain off the grid, according to the latest NB Power report.

At the height of the storm more than 300 emergency crews, including Canadian Armed Forces, worked to relieve some of the hardest hit areas.

“I am very proud of the speed of response, professionalism and effort provided by Canadian Army and Joint Task Force Atlantic members who worked seamlessly alongside federal, provincial and community partners to bring relief to the hard-hit Acadian Peninsula. The effect achieved highlights that we are always ready to support the safety of Canadians in times of need,” Rear Admiral John Newton, Joint Task Force Atlantic commander, said in a statement.

Now with about 90 per cent of customers getting their electricity back, emergency operations have started winding down.

“The shelter managed by the Red Cross has been closed because everybody has been returning home last night,” said Red Cross volunteer Carl Boisvert.

But the winter weather might not be over just yet.

Environment Canada has forecasted snow ice pellets and freezing rain in the province Tuesday night, which means some people are preparing for round two of the ice storm.

Daniel Robichaud, who was without power for six days, is making sure he’s not caught off guard again.

“I'm just preparing, you never know we could probably use some gas for my generator if something happens again. I'm going to be ready,” he told CTV Atlantic.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis