

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Schools, municipal offices and businesses are shuttered today in much of Atlantic Canada as a potent winter storm begins blowing through the region.

The latest storm system -- the second in less than a week -- moved in early this morning, bringing powerful winds and steady snowfall.

Environment Canada has issued blizzard and winter storm warnings that prompted the Nova Scotia government to close all its mainland offices today and authorities in Halifax to close schools, shut down transit, ferries and other municipal services as a precaution.

The agency says the slow-moving storm is expected to rapidly intensify this morning, bringing blizzard conditions, storm surges and winds of up to 110 km/h to parts of Nova Scotia.

Snowfall totals across the province are expected to range from 20 to 60 centimetres, however, some areas could be buried under as much as 75 centimetres.

New Brunswick and P.E.I. are looking at totals ranging from 25 to 40 centimetres, with wind gusts up to 100 km/h whipping the white stuff around.

Police expect driving conditions to be treacherous and are advising people to stay off the roads unless they absolutely have to go out.

Numerous flights in and out of the region have been cancelled, and travellers are strongly advised to check on the status of flights before heading to airports.

Snow and strong winds are expected to hit Newfoundland later tonight.