

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Manitoba police force has made history in a move the chief of police calls long overdue. For the first time in 101 years, the Winkler Police Service is hiring two female police officers.

Local resident Kendra Derksen, and Megan Fallis, of nearby Warren, will join the force in December.

Derksen has lived in the Winkler area her entire life and has been keen on a career in policing for as long as she can remember.

“It's always been something that's interested me, giving back to the community, working with people, trying to help people out,” she told CTV Winnipeg.

She had long noticed that, among the 19 officers in town, there were never any women. So she’s proud that she will be among the first.

"It feels good, it's exciting to be the first two to get in,” she added. “It'll be challenging… but we're really excited to be doing this."

Former social worker Megan Fallis will also be joining the force.

"It's kind of cool to be making history, but I mean there's tons of officers elsewhere. It just hadn't occurred in Winkler yet,” she said.

Across Canada, women accounted for 21 per cent of all officers in 2016, but in municipal police services across Manitoba, the proportion of women officers falls below the national average.

In Winnipeg, 16 per cent of officers are women; in Brandon, 13 per cent. In some of the smaller police services, including St Anne, Altona and Rivers, there were no female officers in 2016.

Winkler Police Chief Rick Hiebert agrees getting women onto the force was long overdue.

"For the first time we can proudly say that we're adding diversity to our team," he said.

But he also points out that the force has been actively searching for female officers for years. While several have applied, they either didn't pass the written exam, the physical test, or the interview stage, Hiebert said.

Derksen and Fallis hope that by joining the police force together, it will make the process go smoothly for everyone.

"I don't see any concerns about it. I think we're working with a good group of guys here so I think it'll be really good,” said Derksen.

Fallis added: “Just kind of being a capable officer and doing my job to the best of my abilities will hopefully reassure everybody that this is okay and a positive change.”

The pair is now heading out for four months of training at a police college in Regina.

