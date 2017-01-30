

The Canadian Press





Canada's political leaders reacted Sunday to word of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque involving multiple fatalities, here are some of their comments:

Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017

Le #Québec rejette catégoriquement cette violence barbare. Toute notre solidarité aux proches des victimes, des blessés et à leur famille. — Philippe Couillard (@phcouillard) January 30, 2017

Horrified at the news of a shooting in a mosque tonight in Québec City. We stand with our Muslim neighbours against this act of hatred. — Tom Mulcair (@ThomasMulcair) January 30, 2017

Shocking news. We just returned from Quebec City. Praying for the victims of this unspeakable crime. Those responsible must face justice. https://t.co/KeEAs2o1IZ — Rona Ambrose (@RonaAmbrose) January 30, 2017

Our hearts are heavy with the news out of Quebec City tonight. No one should ever fear worshiping their God in Canada. — Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) January 30, 2017

This is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the victims and their families tonight. https://t.co/j8PVr1Uq6U — Christy Clark (@christyclarkbc) January 30, 2017