Political leaders react to Quebec mosque shooting
Police survey the scene of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (Francis Vachon / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 30, 2017 12:15AM EST
Canada's political leaders reacted Sunday to word of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque involving multiple fatalities, here are some of their comments:
Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017
Le #Québec rejette catégoriquement cette violence barbare. Toute notre solidarité aux proches des victimes, des blessés et à leur famille.— Philippe Couillard (@phcouillard) January 30, 2017
Horrified at the news of a shooting in a mosque tonight in Québec City. We stand with our Muslim neighbours against this act of hatred.— Tom Mulcair (@ThomasMulcair) January 30, 2017
Shocking news. We just returned from Quebec City. Praying for the victims of this unspeakable crime. Those responsible must face justice. https://t.co/KeEAs2o1IZ— Rona Ambrose (@RonaAmbrose) January 30, 2017
Our hearts are heavy with the news out of Quebec City tonight. No one should ever fear worshiping their God in Canada.— Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) January 30, 2017
This is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the victims and their families tonight. https://t.co/j8PVr1Uq6U— Christy Clark (@christyclarkbc) January 30, 2017
Our prayers tonight are with the people of Quebec City as they deal with a terrible attack on a mosque. We must stand together.— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 30, 2017
