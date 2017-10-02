Police watchdog investigating arrest of man and woman wanted in 'crime spree'
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 2, 2017 4:21PM EDT
VAUGHAN, Ont. -- Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the arrest of a man and woman accused in what police had called a crime spree across southern Ontario.
The Special Investigations Unit says the 24-year-old man was arrested with his partner, a 22-year-old woman, by York regional police outside a shopping mall in Vaughan, Ont., Friday.
Before the pair's arrest, Niagara regional police said the couple was wanted by police services in several communities -- including Halton Region, Brantford, Waterloo Region, Guelph and London -- on charges ranging from vehicle and gas theft to shoplifting.
The SIU says that during the course of the man's arrest, there was an "interaction" with police officers, and he was taken to hospital.
The agency says the man was transferred to Niagara Regional Police custody and then taken back to hospital, where it was determined that he had a serious injury.
The SIU is automatically called in to investigate reports of serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault involving police.
