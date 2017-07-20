Investigators are trying to piece together the final hours of Marissa Shen, a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a park in Burnaby, B.C.

Burnaby RCMP are treating the case as a homicide, although they’re still waiting for autopsy results to determine a cause of death. The girl’s body was found in Burnaby’s Central Park shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, approximately 12 hours after she was last seen at her family home.

Details are scarce regarding her activities within that 12-hour window before she died. Police say they know she spoke to someone on the phone at 5 p.m., and that she did not appear to be in distress during the conversation. Police did not release details about whom she may have been speaking to, or what she was wearing when her body was found.

The body was discovered an hour and a half after Shen’s family called 911 to report her missing.

“Ms. Shen’s death is a tragedy, and her family has been left devastated,” Cpl. Meghan Foster said at a news conference on Wednesday.

“The risk to the public, if any, is unknown,” added Insp. Sanjaya Wijayakoon.

Investigators are urging Burnaby residents to exercise caution, especially when it comes to their children. Kids are encouraged to check in frequently with their parents.

“As a father, I can tell you I appreciate how difficult this is for our community,” Wijayakoon said.

Wijayakoon says bike squads will be deployed to help with canvassing efforts in the heavily wooded area of the park where Shen’s body was found.

A film crew that had been shooting in the area on the night of Shen’s death has also been asked to pack up and get out of the way during the investigation.

The southern section of the park has been cordoned off as part of the investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen anything to contact them.

Area residents say it’s unusual for this kind of incident to occur in the community.

With files from CTV Vancouver