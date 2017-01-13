

The Canadian Press





WOODSTOCK, Ont. - Police in southern Ontario says they'll release new information today in the case of a former nurse accused of killing eight seniors in two long-term care homes.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of residents at nursing homes in Woodstock and London.

Police allege Wettlaufer used drugs to kill the seniors while she worked at the facilities between 2007 and 2014.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. David Rektor says an update on Wettlaufer's case will come this morning.

The 49-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in person today in a Woodstock court.

Police have said their investigation into the homicides was launched in September of last year and Wettlaufer was arrested in late October.