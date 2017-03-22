

The Associated Press





ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - Police are expected to provide more details today on the end of a four-day manhunt for a stepfather accused of killing his seven-year-old stepson.

Niagara regional police will be holding a press conference this afternoon to provide more information on the arrest of 43-year-old Justin Kuijer of St. Catharines, Ont.

Last night police said Kuijer was arrested in the northwestern Ontario city of Kenora after a tip from the public.

The former operator of a roofing company had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder in the death of seven-year-old Nathan Dumas and attempted murder in the alleged stabbing of a RBC employee.

Police allege Kuijer fatally injured Dumas early Friday morning and allegedly attacked the bank employee with whom he'd had a professional connection shortly after.

Kuijer fled in his ex-girlfriend's van, which police say was found Tuesday afternoon in a parking lot in Kenora. Kuijer was arrested without incident and will be returned to the Niagara region to face charges.