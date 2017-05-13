

The Canadian Press





Toronto police shot and killed a bear as it roamed through a residential area of the city late Friday night.

A 42 Division spokesman said Emergency Task Force members were deployed to a neighbourhood in northeast Toronto after multiple bear sightings were reported.

The police official said the animal, which according to unconfirmed eyewitness reports was an adult black bear, was rummaging through backyards, and at one point banged on the door of a residence.

He said E-T-F officers shot the bear (in the Middlefield and McCowan Road area) after animal control officials advised police that they were not equipped to deal with the potentially dangerous situation.

There were no reports of any people or pets being injured.

Police had no immediate information about where the bear came from, its gender, or whether a post-mortem examination would be performed to try to determine if it was suffering from any abnormalities.

**300 lb bear*** reported by a callers in the Tapscott Rd and Finch Ave E area. We do not know its location now. If seen call 911 ^ma — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 13, 2017

Sightings of the bear between Steeles and Finch along the east and west side of Tapscott. DO NOT APPROACH. Officers searching area now ^ma — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 13, 2017

.@ONresources is advising that residents in the area should secure garbage and compost as the bear may be foraging for food ^ma @TPS42Div — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 13, 2017

.@ONresources @TPS42Div @TheTorontoZoo has advised our officers that all their bears have been accounted for. ^ma @TPS42Div — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 13, 2017

.@ONresources @TPS42Div @TheTorontoZoo @ONresources advises that over the past few days there have been other sightings of a bear in the GTA - but outside of Toronto ^ma — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 13, 2017

.@ONresources @TPS42Div @TheTorontoZoo Our officers have advised that they located the bear in the McCowan Rd and Finch Ave E area and they are currently monitoring it ^ma — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 13, 2017