Police seek to ID man accused of sexually assaulting boy at subway station
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 20, 2017 9:42AM EDT
Toronto police are asking for help in identifying a man they say sexually assaulted a seven-year-old boy at a west-end subway station.
Police say a woman reported that her son was sexually assaulted from behind while they were on the escalator at Ossington station Wednesday evening.
They say the suspect is between five feet five inches and five feet seven inches tall, with a slim build, and was wearing a grey T-shirt and dark jeans at the time.
Police have released a security camera image of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Police seek to ID man accused of sexually assaulting boy at subway station
- Toronto man builds park stairs for $550, irking city after $65,000 estimate
- Young child seriously injured after being struck by farming equipment
- B.C. wildfires destroy 41 homes: regional district
- Decision expected in Toronto man's appeal of sex assault conviction