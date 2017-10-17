

The Canadian Press





BECKWITH TOWNSHIP, Ont. -- Provincial police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a woman who was reported missing more than five years ago.

They say Carole Dianne Roy was reported missing on May 23, 2012, but investigators say the last confirmed sighting of Roy was on Oct. 11, 1996.

OPP say Roy lived in Quebec until the early 1990s before relocating to the Ottawa area, where she lived with her 59-year-old boyfriend in Beckwith Township, Ont.

Investigators say the boyfriend left their home shortly after the last confirmed sighting and moved to Western Canada.

Roy is described as Caucasian, approximately 5-5, 150-175 pounds, with greying brown hair, brown eyes, a partially paralyzed left arm, and bilingual with a French accent.

OPP say she used the aliases of Carole Lalonde and Dianne Davis and there is a reward of $50,000 for information leading to her whereabouts.