

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Surete du Quebec are asking for the public’s help with identifying a possible witness in their investigation of an Amber Alert case.

Police say the witness was reportedly seen on Sept. 15 in the Rouyn-Noranda area with the suspect in their investigation following an Amber Alert that was issued when a six-year-old boy went missing in St-Eustache, Que. The boy’s mother was found dead in the family home.

The boy’s father was arrested in Ontario, where he appeared in court on Friday.

Police have released a sketch of the witness who is said to be about 40 years old, with brown hair, blue eyes and a dark beard. Police say he is approximately five feet, six inches (1.67 metres) tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds (100 kg).

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Surete du Quebec at 1-800-659-4264.

Volunteers are also still searching for 71-year-old Yvon Lacasse, who was reported missing from Lachute, Que., in connection with the case. Lacasse previously used the car in which the subject of the Amber Alert was found safe.