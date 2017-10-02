Police seek information after 100,000 oysters stolen from P.E.I. waters
In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2013 file photo, an oyster cultivator holds oyster seed before spreading it into the waters of Duxbury Bay in Duxbury, Mass. (AP / Stephan Savoia)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 2, 2017 2:13PM EDT
MURRAY HARBOUR, P.E.I. -- Someone has stolen more than 100,000 of P.E.I.'s famous oysters.
Police say the theft of $30,000 worth of the mollusk was discovered Sunday in the Murray Harbour North area.
RCMP Sgt. R.C. Gunn says they were illegally taken from an aquaculture operation in the waters there.
He said it's unclear if the oysters have been taken out of the province, but it's one of the many questions that are part of the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Montague detachment of the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
