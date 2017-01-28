

CTVNews.ca Staff





Calgary police are looking for a man they believe went missing after his vehicle hit a transport trailer near Canmore, Alta.

David Mcsween, 34, was driving towards Canmore on the TransCanada Highway when he was involved in a collision, according to Calgary Police Service.

His 2015 Nissan Sentra was located by RCMP but they couldn’t find Mcsween, who was last seen Monday night around 10 p.m.

Police say that Mcsween may have flagged someone down to pick him up or just walked off.

Mcsween is described as white, approximately 5’10” tall with a medium build, brown hair and green eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call them at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.