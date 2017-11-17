

The Canadian Press





Warning: The dashcam footage may be disturbing to some viewers

TORONTO - A 61-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being sent flying in a hit-and-run collision in north Toronto.

Video of the incident released by police shows the woman walking across a street at a crosswalk when a car making a left turn hits her.

It shows the woman bounce off the windshield of the car before being launched into the air and landing on the road several metres from where she was hit.

Police say the motorist drove away following the collision and the car was last seen travelling eastbound on Steeles Avenue East.

Investigators say they're looking for a white four-door vehicle that will have front end damage from the collision.

Police are asking all residents and business owners in the area to contact them if they have any video surveillance.