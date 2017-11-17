Police searching for driver in hit-and-run; video shows victim sent flying
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 12:15PM EST
Warning: The dashcam footage may be disturbing to some viewers
TORONTO - A 61-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being sent flying in a hit-and-run collision in north Toronto.
Video of the incident released by police shows the woman walking across a street at a crosswalk when a car making a left turn hits her.
It shows the woman bounce off the windshield of the car before being launched into the air and landing on the road several metres from where she was hit.
Police say the motorist drove away following the collision and the car was last seen travelling eastbound on Steeles Avenue East.
Investigators say they're looking for a white four-door vehicle that will have front end damage from the collision.
Police are asking all residents and business owners in the area to contact them if they have any video surveillance.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Psychiatrist says terror suspect Mohamed Harkat poses low risk of violence
- Classes could resume two days after back-to-work bill passes, colleges say
- Three-years for Alberta woman guilty in son's death
- Manitoba premier hurt while hiking in New Mexico
- Mother pleads for federal funding to help son not expected to live past age 4