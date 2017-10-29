Police say missing woman, 88, found dead in Newmarket, Ont.
York Regional Police officers search for Yogaswary Yohalingam in Newmarket, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. (Steve Mansbridge/ CTV Barrie)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 29, 2017 2:45PM EDT
NEWMARKET, Ont. - Police in Newmarket, Ont., say they've found the body of a an elderly woman who went missing on Saturday morning.
York Regional Police say Yogaswary Yohalingam, 88, was last seen alive at 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say she left her residence to take a walk and never returned home.
Her death is not considered suspicious.
Officers did not release her cause of death.
