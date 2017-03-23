

The Canadian Press





VAUGHAN, Ont. -- Police are seeking witnesses after a man was found fatally shot when his car crashed early Thursday in Vaughan, Ont.

York regional police say officers responding to a report of a white BMW that appeared to have crashed into a pole found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the driver's seat.

Laquan Lyew, 26, of Ajax, Ont., was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say they believe that the shooting took place in the intersection of Highway 7 and Interchange Way before 1:30 a.m.

They are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area of Highway 7 and Interchange Way around the time of the shooting to contact police.

Investigators are also appealing to any nearby businesses or homes that may have video surveillance to please come forward.