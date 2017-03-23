Police say man who crashed vehicle into pole died of gunshot wounds
Police say a 26-year-old Ajax man is dead after he was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a crashed vehicle on Hwy. 7 on March 23, 2017.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 7:38AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 23, 2017 10:28AM EDT
VAUGHAN, Ont. -- Police are seeking witnesses after a man was found fatally shot when his car crashed early Thursday in Vaughan, Ont.
York regional police say officers responding to a report of a white BMW that appeared to have crashed into a pole found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the driver's seat.
Laquan Lyew, 26, of Ajax, Ont., was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators say they believe that the shooting took place in the intersection of Highway 7 and Interchange Way before 1:30 a.m.
They are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area of Highway 7 and Interchange Way around the time of the shooting to contact police.
Investigators are also appealing to any nearby businesses or homes that may have video surveillance to please come forward.
