

The Canadian Press





BURNABY, B.C. - RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say a search continues along the banks of the Fraser River in Richmond for a 36-year-old woman who went missing with two other members of her family on Sunday.

Sgt. Derek Thibodeau says they are searching for the body of Yu Ling Zhang.

Police say the woman's four-year son Garrick was found inside the family's vehicle when it was pulled from the river, while the body of her husband, Ming Dong Xu, was found nearby.

The three were last seen leaving their Burnaby home Sunday afternoon in the family's silver 2006 Honda Accord.

Thibodeau says foul play is not suspected but an investigation, including a mechanical inspection of the vehicle, is continuing.

He says Xu worked on Mitchell Island and was familiar with the industrial area where the vehicle was found, which may be why the family had travelled there.