Alberta RCMP are asking the public to avoid “police activity” in Pincher Creek as they respond to a possible emergency.

On Wednesday morning, Mounties tweeted that officers are “attending an ongoing incident” in the town.

“Stay away from police activity and do not share incident details/locations on social media,” they said on Twitter.

No other information has been provided.

The town of Pincher Creek is located approximately 100 kilometres west of Lethbridge.