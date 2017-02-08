

CTVNews.ca Staff





Alberta RCMP are asking the public to avoid “police activity” in Pincher Creek as they respond to a possible emergency.

RCMP Emergency Response Team deployed to deal with undisclosed situation in #PincherCreek — Mercedes Stephenson (@CTVMercedes) February 8, 2017

On Wednesday morning, Mounties tweeted that officers are “attending an ongoing incident” in the town.

“Stay away from police activity and do not share incident details/locations on social media,” they said on Twitter.

No other information has been provided.

The town of Pincher Creek is located approximately 100 kilometres west of Lethbridge.

1/2 Officers are attending an ongoing incident in the town of #PincherCreek. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) February 8, 2017