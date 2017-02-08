Police respond to emergency incident in Pincher Creek
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017 12:25PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 8, 2017 12:39PM EST
Alberta RCMP are asking the public to avoid “police activity” in Pincher Creek as they respond to a possible emergency.
RCMP Emergency Response Team deployed to deal with undisclosed situation in #PincherCreek— Mercedes Stephenson (@CTVMercedes) February 8, 2017
On Wednesday morning, Mounties tweeted that officers are “attending an ongoing incident” in the town.
“Stay away from police activity and do not share incident details/locations on social media,” they said on Twitter.
No other information has been provided.
The town of Pincher Creek is located approximately 100 kilometres west of Lethbridge.
1/2 Officers are attending an ongoing incident in the town of #PincherCreek.— RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) February 8, 2017
2/2 Stay away from police activity and do not share incident details/locations on social media. #PincherCreek— RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) February 8, 2017
