Police respond after TV commentator jokes about hunting Quebec separatists
Luc Lavoie testifies at the Oliphant Commission in Ottawa, Monday May 4, 2009. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2017 2:18PM EDT
MONTREAL - Police say a well-known political commentator who joked on TV about hunting Quebec separatists didn't commit any crime.
Luc Lavoie, a one-time spokesman for Brian Mulroney and a longtime former Quebecor executive, made the comment a week ago.
Groupe TVA suspended Lavoie last Wednesday after complaints were filed with Quebec provincial police.
A spokeswoman for the force said today police analyzed the comments and did not believe any criminal offence was committed.
Veronique Mercier, a TVA vice-president, says the network is aware no charges will be laid and that management will meet with Lavoie in the coming days
Lavoie made the remark while discussing petitions tabled in the provincial legislature that were for and against the legalization of squirrel hunting.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Parents threaten injunction against Montreal safe injection site near school
- Police respond after TV commentator jokes about hunting Quebec separatists
- Alberta to offer Arabic bilingual program across province next fall
- Quebec boy, 15, faces charges after car crash kills 2 teens, injures 2 others
- 'Please come home': Parents of missing Ont. father make emotional plea