Police release sketch of Cora kidnapping suspect
Police released this computer sketch of the suspect in the Cora president kidnapping.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 11:06AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 21, 2017 11:26AM EDT
MONTREAL - Quebec provincial police have released a sketch of one of the men they believe was involved in the recent kidnapping of the president of the popular Cora breakfast chain.
Police have said the kidnapping of Nicholas Tsouflidis on March 8 was motivated by ransom, although no money was actually paid.
They say organized crime was not involved in the kidnapping.
The youngest son of Cora's founder told police he was taken from his Mirabel home and placed in the trunk of a blue sedan.
He was eventually found by passersby in a ditch the next morning with his hands tied. Tsouflidis was treated for severe shock but wasn't physically harmed and was able to debrief police.
The suspect in the sketch released today is described as a man in his mid-to-late 20s, with brown hair and eyes.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Driver threatened with machete in Ontario road rage incident: police
- Supreme Court to rule Thursday on Dennis Oland bail matter
- RCMP caught nearly half as many illegal border crossers this year as in all of 2016
- Lawsuit claims B.C. Liberal Party used taxpayer money for partisan advertising
- Crown stays charges for 36 arrested in anti-Mafia op