Police release security footage of suspect in Toronto steakhouse shooting
The suspect in the Saturday night shooting death of real estate agent Simon Giannini is seen in this security camera image. (Toronto Police Service/YouTube)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, September 20, 2017 2:51PM EDT
Toronto Police have released security camera footage that shows the suspect in the Saturday night shooting death of real estate agent Simon Giannini.
In the video, the suspect can be seen entering Michael’s on Simcoe St., an upscale downtown steakhouse, with his face obscured by a baseball cap, dark glasses and a hooded jacket. Twenty seconds later, he can be seen bolting out the door.
Giannini, who was shot multiple times, was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say the shooting was targeted, but they have not released a possible motive.
Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
