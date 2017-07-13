Police release photo of shoe, asking for help ID'ing body found in a field
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 13, 2017 1:57PM EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Ont. -- Police have released a photo of a shoe in the hope that it will help identify a body discovered in a rural area near Cambridge, Ont.
Waterloo regional police say the body was found Wednesday in a farmer's field in North Dumfries Township and an autopsy is expected to be conducted Thursday in Hamilton.
They say preliminary information suggests that the body is that of a male.
There will be an increased police presence in the area as investigators continue their work.
Police are asking for anyone who recognizes the shoe and can identify the deceased to contact police.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Police release photo of shoe, asking for help ID'ing body found in a field
- Hope in Williams Lake after weather helps firefighters
- Jimmy Carter 'OK' after leaving Winnipeg work site with dehydration
- Quebec town proposes to revoke decades-long pit bull ban
- Toronto police say call over unflushed toilet was waste of time