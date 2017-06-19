

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Police have released new footage of a young Newfoundland woman whose disappearance almost two weeks ago is being treated as suspicious.

They say camera surveillance images show Cortney Lake walking down her street in Mount Pearl at 7:50 p.m. on June 7.

Police say the footage from a residence on Wellington Crescent shows what is believed to be the last known images of the 24-year-old mother before activity on her phone and social media stopped. Before that, police say Lake was seen at an Esso station on Anderson Avenue in St. John's before spending the afternoon with friends and family.

They say she was later dropped off at her home on Wellington Crescent and was seen walking toward the area of Lindbergh Crescent and Ruth Avenue.

Police are asking residents and businesses to review camera footage shortly after 7:50 p.m. on June 7 in the area of Lindbergh Crescent, Ruth Avenue, Michener Avenue and Old Placentia Road.

Several vigils were held last week for Lake, whose disappearance sparked a outpouring of concern and support from the community.