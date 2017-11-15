

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Toronto police officer convicted of trying to kill a teenager on a streetcar in 2013 was arrested Wednesday for allegedly breaching the terms of his release on bail, Ontario’s police watchdog said.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit said Const. James Forcillo was arrested by Toronto police on Wednesday morning. The SIU’s news release did not provide any other details.

In early 2016, Forcillo was convicted of attempted murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim on a Toronto streetcar.

Forcillo was sentenced to six years in jail, but is appealing his conviction and has been out on bail since the summer of 2016.

Toronto police said Wednesday that Forcillo was charged with failing to comply with recognizance.

In September, Forcillo had his bail extended into 2018. A bail extension document filed in court at the time said Forcillo may remain free either until the day before his appeal hearing or until April 2, 2018, whichever comes first.

As part of his appeal process, Forcillo has asked the court to substitute a not-guilty verdict or order a new trial in his case.

He is also seeking a declaration that the mandatory minimum sentence for attempted murder is unconstitutional, and wants to be granted a suspended sentence. Barring that, he wants his sentence reduced to the minimum five years.

Yatim's death sparked public outrage after cellphone video showing the teen being shot multiple times went viral.

With files from The Canadian Press