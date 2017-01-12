

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ontario Provincial Police will provide an update Friday morning prior to a court appearance for a nurse accused of killing eight seniors, CTV News has learned.

OPP are not ruling out additional charges in the case of Elizabeth Wettlaufer, who is set to appear in court Friday in connection with the death of eight seniors in two long-term care facilities. In December, CTV London confirmed that police were investigating two other nursing home deaths. However, authorities would not provide any other details at the time.

OPP are also not ruling out the possibility of asking for a judge to allow bodies to be exhumed. OPP have said that the case is an “ongoing” investigation.

Wettlaufer has been charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of seniors at homes in Woodstock and London, where she worked.

Police allege Wettlaufer administered drugs to kill the seniors at the facilities between 2007 and 2014.