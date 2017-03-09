

CTVNews.ca Staff





Edmonton police made an arrest in their investigation of a vicious road rage attack, in which a man was accused of breaking a woman's arms with a crowbar.

In a news release on Thursday afternoon, police say they've arrested a suspect in connection with the 6:30 a.m. incident on March 7.

Police say the incident sent a 34-year-old woman to hospital with two broken arms. The woman allegedly honked her horn as she was passing a car that was stopped in the street where she was trying to make a turn. The car, described by police as a silver Pontiac Wave, followed her to a house. When she got out of her vehicle, police say, the man ran up to her, striking her on both arms with a crowbar.

Police thanked the public for tips which led to the arrest.

Jared Matthew Eliasson, 28, has been charged with attempt to commit murder, possess offensive weapon dangerous to public, and aggravated assault.

His court date is scheduled for Monday, Mar. 13, 2017.

With files from The Canadian Press