

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- Police travelled to Mexico as part of their early investigation into the disappearance of a Calgary couple and their five-year-old grandson.

Det. Scott Guterson testified this morning at the trial of Douglas Garland, who is charged with first-degree murder in the disappearances of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and Nathan O'Brien.

The three disappeared following an estate sale at the couple's home in June 2014.

They were moving to the Edmonton area and had intended to spend their winters at a condo they owned in Mazatlan.

Guterson said he and another officer flew to Mexico and when they go to the condo, they found appliances unplugged, the doors sealed and no signs that anyone had been there.

The trial has already heard that the passports for all three of the missing victims were found at home in Calgary.