Police investigation into missing couple and grandson involved a trip to Mexico
Douglas Garland is escorted into a Calgary police station in Calgary, Alta., Monday, July 14, 2014. (Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 30, 2017 1:30PM EST
CALGARY -- Police travelled to Mexico as part of their early investigation into the disappearance of a Calgary couple and their five-year-old grandson.
Det. Scott Guterson testified this morning at the trial of Douglas Garland, who is charged with first-degree murder in the disappearances of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and Nathan O'Brien.
The three disappeared following an estate sale at the couple's home in June 2014.
They were moving to the Edmonton area and had intended to spend their winters at a condo they owned in Mazatlan.
Guterson said he and another officer flew to Mexico and when they go to the condo, they found appliances unplugged, the doors sealed and no signs that anyone had been there.
The trial has already heard that the passports for all three of the missing victims were found at home in Calgary.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Saskatchewan spill highlights problems with pipeline leak detection systems
- Quebec man, company convicted in illegal polar bear trade
- Police investigation into missing couple and grandson involved a trip to Mexico
- University of B.C. task force to help students, faculty caught in U.S. travel ban
- What we know so far about the alleged Quebec City mosque shooting suspect