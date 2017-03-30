Police investigating blast at Saskatoon court building
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 30, 2017 3:34AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 30, 2017 3:50AM EDT
SASKATOON - Police in Saskatoon are investigating the detonation of an improvised explosive device at the provincial courthouse.
Police say there have been no injuries but there are reports of minor damage to the exterior of the building.
They say the call came in just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Members of the Saskatoon police force's Explosive Disposal Unit are on scene as well as a bomb-detection-trained dog unit.
No arrests have been made.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- 12-year-old with tomato business now teaching other kids
- Former Montreal mayor to be sentenced on corruption conviction
- Police investigating blast at Saskatoon court building
- California family's missing cat 'BooBoo' found in Guelph, Ont.
- 'Did we come here to fight?' Listen to this Vimy vet, who took a bullet to the head